Developer tweaks subdivision plans after Beaufort Planning Board airs concerns

BEAUFORT — Developers have modified a plan for a proposed eight-lot subdivision after the Beaufort Planning Board declined to recommend the town approve it, citing accessibility and safety concerns.
According to an update from Town Planning and Inspections Director Kyle Garner, given during the town board of commissioners’ virtual work session Monday, developer Doug Brady and engineer Ron Cullipher have retooled the private road for the proposed Live Oak Commons subdivision to better accommodate large vehicle access.
The developer is seeking preliminary plat approval to subdivide a 1.279-acre tract along Live Oak Street and Loftin Lane into eight residential parcels, to be known as Live Oak Commons. The lots would be zoned RS-5.
At the town planning board’s Aug. 17 meeting, members unanimously declined to recommend town commissioners approve the project, raising concerns about fire engines, ambulances and trash trucks safely accessing all the lots, which were on a dead end, in addition to the proposed subdivision being limited to a single exit and entry point.
“I don’t think we should be encouraging this kind of one way in, one way out development,” planning board member Ralph Merrill said during the Aug. 17 meeting, also held via Zoom. “There is an alternative. They could tie that road into Loftin Lane, and I was looking through our subdivision ordinance, and I just don’t think that this layout really fits with our ordinance and our intention there.”
Monday, Mr. Garner said the plan now shows a new road shape, a “hammerhead” between lots six and seven, allowing cars to reorient.
“It’s about 70 feet in length. It would allow for large vehicles to turn in and out, such as fire vehicles, trash trucks and emergency vehicles,” he said.
The width of the street remains 20 feet, Mr. Garner noted, and Beaufort Fire Chief Tony Ray reviewed the plans and found them compliant.
The developer asked the preliminary plat request be forwarded to commissioners, rather than back to the planning board for further review.
“I had a personal concern about having to back out onto Live Oak (Street), and this should prevent that having to occur, at least most of the time,” Commissioner John Hagle, who had also tuned into the Aug. 17 planning meeting, noted Monday. “It’s dealt with that. I think a turnaround would be better, but this will work.”
Commissioners agreed to consider the plat request at their Monday, Sept. 14 meeting.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
