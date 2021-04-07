Newton launches campaign for US Senate

BEAUFORT — It’s all still a bit fresh, but Rett Newton says his campaign for the U.S. Senate will be a good thing for Carteret County – and eastern North Carolina more broadly – in the coming months.
“We have so many unsustainable issues right now that we have to start chipping away at those,” the mayor of Beaufort told the News-Times Tuesday, the day he formally launched his 2022 campaign.
The Beaufort native, U.S. Air Force veteran and doctoral student rolled out a full suite of material, including a launch video, titled “Defend My Country,” and a new website in support of his bid.
In late March, Mr. Newton said the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 moved him to action, prompting him to join the packed race for the Democratic nomination.
“My DNA will just not allow me to sit on the sidelines while our democracy is being attacked,” he said Tuesday.
Now, the small-town mayor is set to embark on a listening tour – likely virtual while the coronavirus pandemic continues – for feedback from voters as primary season begins. Described on his site as “people-powered,” his campaign is set to be a grassroots initiative, Mr. Newton noted. His platform includes a defense of democracy and addressing climate change, but also affordable health care, economic security, equity and justice and more.
“We have so many people that are struggling right now, and absent assistance, they’re just not going to be able to climb out of this divide,” he noted.
Mr. Newton enters what is sure to be a high-profile and expensive race as Democrats and Republicans tussle over control of the Senate during the midterms. Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican, will not seek reelection.
Democrats Jeff Jackson, a serving state senator, Erica Smith, a former state senator, and virologist Richard Watkins have already officially thrown their hats in the ring, along with two Republicans, including Mark Walker, a former state House representative. Former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley is expected to enter the Democratic race, among others, and Laura Trump, daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, is also reportedly considering a run on the Republican side.
“I don’t claim to be better than the other candidates, I’m just different. I’ve got a record of getting things done,” Mr. Newton said Tuesday of the slate of candidates.
Tiffany Reynolds-Richardson, who has worked with N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, is managing the campaign. Buck Bayliff, a former state House candidate, is listed on the Federal Election Commission filing as treasurer of the Rett for Senate committee.
As for things in Beaufort, in March Mr. Newton said he didn’t think his run was incompatible with his work as mayor of the growing coastal town. On the home front, he said his family was “a little bit surprised” by the decision to run for Senate, but very supportive.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(8) comments
It was YOUR COOPERATION WITH EXTORTIONISTS THAT WAS AN ACTIVE PARTICIPANT IN DEMISE. Your conduct as 'any type' of so called leader is horrible. Hoping you return to a chair in your own home, and stay there.
Yes, here is another one that we don't need in office. Take the advice of Deadbolt....
An honest platform for Newton: "Make the swamp great again!" After doing quite a bit of damage to Beaufort, he wants to aid in harming us on a national scale. The last thing we need is another crooked politician.
Good luck to the mayor, his bio suggests a lifetime of service, a thirst for education, and a good grasp of the issues of poor communities.
Welcome aboard Comrade Newton.
Insurrection , really ? A group of folks wandering about the hallowed halls of Congress does not a insurrection make . Must not seen much while in the Air Force . But , most everyone is able to throw their hat into the ring .
Lets hope that Laura Trump gets elected.
Just another liberal that mostly wants to talk about climate change and Medicaid.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.