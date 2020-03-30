RALEIGH — The North Carolina Future Investment Resources for Sustainable Transportation Commission has launched a resident web survey to gain public input on transportation investment strategy.
This 15-question survey is available online until Thursday, April 9 and will assess what future revenue options should be considered for the commission’s final recommendations in 2021. The questions assess consumer mobility preferences, transportation needs, potential investment options and more.
The N.C. FIRST Commission was created by former Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon in April 2019. The 14-member commission is composed of a diverse group of individuals with expertise in finance, business and public policy.
The commission is tasked with evaluating the state’s current and future transportation investment needs, utilizing research of national and international trends in order to advise the secretary of the N.C. Department of Transportation of new or better ways to create a long-term transportation investment strategy that will ensure North Carolina’s economic vitality and competitiveness in the future.
