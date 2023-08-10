MOREHEAD CITY — Kinsley Graves of Beaufort, a mother of two, was among hundreds picking up free school supplies for their children Aug. 9 during the Stuff the Bus distribution at Parkview Baptist Church.
“Everything is so expensive right now, and this is so appreciated,” she said. “Every little bit helps.”
Her children were among nearly 500 receiving free book bags and school supplies. In addition, families were able to select a new pair of shoes for each child and get free haircuts for their children thanks to volunteer barbers and cosmetologists. Information was also available from the Carteret County Health Department and the school system’s Child Nutrition Department.
For families who were unable to make it Wednesday, the church will hold another distribution from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 at Newport Middle, Smyrna Elementary, Bogue Sound Elementary and Beaufort Elementary schools. However, hair stylists will not be available.
During the same hours, Parkview Baptist will also give away more shoes and book bags at the church, 4738 Arendell St., Morehead City. Shoe sizes still available include: boys, sizes 2 to 4; men’s, sizes 10 to 13; girls, sizes 3 to 6; and women’s, sizes 8 to 12.
By the end of the distribution last year, 600 children had received supplies. The Rev. John Carswell, pastor of Parkview Baptist, anticipates getting close to that number again this year. Plus, the church makes leftover supplies available to the school system for children in need throughout the year.
Carswell thanked all those who made this year’s distribution a success.
“We couldn’t do this without volunteers,” he said. “You don’t realize how important they really are until you do something like this. They are amazing.”
He also thanked those who donated during the Stuff the Bus school supply drive held the last weekend of July that provided some of the items. The church and the Carteret County Public Schools Foundation also contributed to ensure there were adequate supplies for those in need.
The church partners with the Carteret County Public School System, businesses and organizations to sponsor Stuff the Bus, and Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Richie Paylor said he was grateful for the community support.
“We continue to be thankful for our generous community partners who all come together to provide for the needs of our students during the annual Stuff the Bus campaign,” Paylor said. “It is truly a collaborative effort, and our students benefit greatly every year.”
For Carswell, the distribution is the most rewarding event the church sponsors each year.
“Just to see so many people being helped — It doesn’t matter their race or age. If you need help, we want to help,” he said. “It’s what God calls us to do.”
Volunteers working at the various stations set up throughout the church agreed they were there because of their love for children and the community.
“It is such a blessing and so delightful to be able to help these children,” volunteer Elna Troxler said. “Everybody needs to start the (school) year on the same footing. It is such a blessing and makes us all smile.”
Rose McVicker, a hairstylist with The Hair Factory Salon Suites, too, said it was a rewarding experience.
“It’s amazing,” she said after receiving a hug from a very grateful child who had just received a haircut. “I love being able to see these kids smile and see them get all of these supplies.”
Antoine Boomer, a student in the Craven Community College Barber School, who was also volunteering to cut hair, agreed.
“It’s fun, and I enjoy doing this for every one of them,” he said.
Terisa Hauser of Havelock, a single mother of three, said she was grateful for the help.
“It’s really nice, especially being a single mom,” she said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
