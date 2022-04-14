PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores commissioners Wednesday night adopted a 10-year capital improvements plan for water system improvements.
The board met in the town hall and online via GoToWebinar.
According to Town Manager Brian Kramer, Pine Knoll Shores since 2008 has maintained a five-year CIP to plan for major improvements to the town's public drinking water system.
“We are presently preparing a grant application for submission to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to fund major system improvements over the next four years,” he added. “Our competitiveness for the grant will be enhanced with board adoption of a 10-year CIP.”
During a meeting last month, commissioners authorized Mr. Kramer to hire an engineering firm from New Jersey, with offices in North Carolina, to help apply for the state grant through the Division of Water Infrastructure.
Mr. Kramer at that time he told the board he doesn’t know the exact amount of money the town will seek from the state, but it could conceivably approach $2 million.
About $1.5 million would be to replace one of the town’s two water towers, the one on Roosevelt Boulevard.
There would be a requirement for the town to provide a local match of an as-yet undetermined amount, Mr. Kramer said.
Other than replacing the water tower – which would increase capacity and make the system work more efficiently – the money would mostly pay for replacing 6-inch water distribution pipes with 8-inch pipes.
Mr. Kramer said he sees it as a three-year project. The new 10-year CIP specifies those water lines and extends additional work out over 10 years.
Sonny Cunningham, the town’s public works director and water system operator, put together the project list, based on a 2018 inventory of the entire water system. It identified and prioritized needs of the county's water system at that time.
Referencing the inventory, Mr. Kramer said Wednesday night, “We identified all major water system sections with installation occurring prior to 1982. These were all assigned to the CIP in years six through 10. The state does not require cost estimates for those."
The state money would come from $1.6 billion North Carolina received from American Recovery Plan Act of 2021, intended to help upgrade public water and wastewater systems across the state.
The state Department of Environmental Quality should announce the successful grant applications this year, possibly as early as July, Mr. Kramer told the board last month.
