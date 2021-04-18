NC Seafood Festival unveils commemorative poster for 35th annual event

MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Seafood Festival Board of Directors unveiled the commemorative poster for the 35th annual event Saturday afternoon.
The poster unveiling took place at Jack’s Waterfront Bar and Restaurant in downtown Morehead City prior to Bites & Blues, a fundraising event for the seafood festival. The poster artist, Sydnor Greene, was joined by her family and friends, along with Morehead City Council members and officials and sponsors with the N.C. Seafood Festival to reveal the artwork and officially kick off festivities for this year’s events.
The commemorative poster is titled “Holy Mackerel” and was inspired by the Spanish mackerel native to Carteret County waters. Ms. Greene grew up in eastern North Carolina and recently opened SALT Gallery in Morehead City, where she has a studio.
If all goes to plan, the 35th annual N.C. Seafood Festival will take place the first weekend of October, Friday to Sunday, Oct. 1-3. Dale Gillikin, chairperson of the 2021 Seafood Festival board, said the scope of the event will depend on the status of coronavirus related gathering restrictions over the next few months.
“We’re still in our infancy stages with lots of uncertainties and unknowns with COVID,” Ms. Gillikin said. “We know we’re still going to be three days, we’re trying to figure out creative ways to minimize impacts.”
Ms. Gillikin acknowledged it has been a difficult few years for the seafood festival, which was canceled in 2018 due to Hurricane Florence, and again in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers hosted several virtual events in lieu of the physical festival last year, but Ms. Gillikin said this year should look more traditional, with food vendors, cooking tents and other festivities.
“If the COVID restrictions continue to be relaxed it makes things a lot easier, but the No. 1 goal is to have fun and be safe,” she said. “…We’ll probably wait until after this event to see how things go to finalize the rest of our events.”
To learn more about the 35th annual event, visit ncseafoodfestival.org.
