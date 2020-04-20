Beaufort opens streets, ends checkpoint

BEAUFORT — Beaufort officials on Monday quietly removed barricades that had been blocking all but one entrance into town and have suspended an entry checkpoint on the Turner Street bridge.
The town put the barricades and checkpoint in place in an effort to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. With entrances into town blocked at Highway 101 and on Olga Road, motorists were funneled to the Turner Street bridge, where police established an entry checkpoint.
Only those with a valid identification showing a Carteret County address or who were otherwise deemed “essential” were allowed into the town.
On Monday, all the barricades were removed.
In a message to the News-Times Monday afternoon, Town Manager John Day said the town made the decision last week “based on the information available to us.”
“The weekends are when we get the most visitor traffic, so Saturday at midnight we stopped manning the checkpoint,” Mr. Day said. “Given the predictive models and the statewide, regional and local situation, we are evaluating how to reopen.”
Mr. Day said the town would issue more information later in the week.
This is a developing report.
