Students, teachers celebrate as 2020-21 school year comes to an end

BROAD CREEK — It was party time Tuesday and Wednesday in many Carteret County classrooms as the 2020-21 academic year came to a close for students.
While Wednesday was the last official for public school students, most middle and high schools opted to use it as a virtual day, allowing students to do special projects from home. Middle schools, such as Broad Creek Middle, held eighth-grade drive-thru commencement exercises Tuesday evening.
Elementary schools, such as Morehead City Primary, gave their students a big send-off celebration Wednesday. Teachers lined the walkway to cheer students on as they loaded buses. While teachers seemed excited, some students admitted they weren’t as happy to see the school year come to a close.
“I’m sad because I’m going to miss all my teachers,” MCPS third-grader Molly Olander said.
Kindergarten teacher Erica Ruder said it had been a challenging year, but she would miss her students.
“This is one of the hardest goodbyes because of the challenges that were overcome during COVID,” Ms. Ruder said. “It’s amazing how much these kids have grown this year. We are such a family here and we care so much, so it’s hard to say goodbye.”
Parent Brittany Kelley said she was ready for the year to end.
“We’re ready for summer,” Ms. Kelley said. “It was harder for me this year because I had a baby Aug. 23 and that created new challenges, but we still had a great year.”
At Broad Creek Middle school, eighth-graders celebrating the end of their middle school career said they were looking forward to starting high school in August.
“I’m a little nervous, but I’m excited to start high school,” eighth-grader Chloe Weaver said.
Her mother, Shannon Anthony of Newport, said while the pandemic created obstacles, she was grateful for all teachers did to get students through.
“It was a little bit of a struggle from virtual to in-person, but she pulled through really good and brought up her grades,” Ms. Anthony said of her daughter.
BCMS principal Sarah Weinhold agreed it was a difficult year, but students and teachers persevered to make it work.
“It’s bittersweet really,” she said. “I feel like we missed a lot of time with the students, but we made it through with a lot of work.”
There’s still a few loose ends to tie up this week to complete the end of the year. An estimated 540 high school seniors will return for in-person commencement exercises at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
In addition, 1,378 students in grades kindergarten through 12 whose academic performance fell behind will return Monday, June 14 for summer school. The program runs through Thursday, July 29.
Students report for the 2021-22 academic year Monday, Aug. 23.
