CARTERET COUNTY — Brock Gerrity, an eighth grade English language arts teacher at Broad Creek Middle School, is one of 12 educators selected from applicants across North Carolina that participated in a professional development and curriculum fellowship program offered by UNC World View in partnership with Carolina Performing Arts.
The program received financial support from the Carolina Asia Center.
The UNC World View Global Music Fellows Program, offered during the 2019-20 academic year, provided an interdisciplinary professional learning experience designed to enhance Fellows’ global competency skills and expand their toolkits for integrating music into classroom instruction.
The program culminated in the creation of teaching materials designed to integrate global music into K-12 and community college classrooms. The teaching materials accompany the original album, Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn, released by Smithsonian Folkways in April 2020.
Representing schools, districts and community colleges from North Carolina, the UNC World View Global Music Fellows engaged in an intensive study of global music and strategies for integrating music across the curriculum through this yearlong interdisciplinary, collaborative learning experience.
Mr. Gerrity’s culminating projects were entitled “Exploring Women’s Rights through the Music of Abigail Washburn and Wu Fei” and “Exploring Women’s Rights through the song Pretty Bird.” The materials were written for use in the eighth grade ELA classroom.
