Carteret confirms 17 COVID-19 cases over weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County health officials reported Monday 17 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed since Friday, bringing the total to date to 4,893 documented cases in the county since March 2020.
Despite the increase, the number of active cases in Carteret County fell since Friday, from 51 to 29 reported Monday. Recovered cases increased to 4,813, and deaths remained at 51 over the same period.
In addition, Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported three COVID-related hospitalizations Monday, representing no change in hospitalizations from Friday.
This week marks the end of the county’s mass vaccination clinics. The county will host the final first-dose mass clinic Friday at the former Kmart building in Morehead City at 4915 Arendell St. To sign up for the clinic, call 252-728-8500, option 2, during normal business hours.
The County Health Department will continue to offer vaccinations by appointment, and vaccines are now available at private pharmacies and physicians’ offices. Anyone age 16 years and older is eligible to receive the vaccine everywhere in the U.S.
