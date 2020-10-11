AB Planning Board recommends rezoning for New Bern Avenue lots

ATLANTIC BEACH — Town planners are recommending the Atlantic Beach Town Council greenlight a rezoning for two residential lots on New Bern Avenue.
The planning board met Tuesday for its regular meeting at the town hall boardroom on West Fort Macon Road and unanimously approved the consistency statement for a request from Ocean Reef Investments LLC representative Phil Lewis to rezone 127 and 129 New Bern Ave. from RSW (residential single-family wide yard) to RMF (residential multi-family) and recommended the council grant the rezoning.
The request will go before the council for public hearing at the Monday, Nov. 23 meeting.
Town Planning and Zoning Director Michelle Eitner said Wednesday the matter seemed “very cut-and-dry” for the planning board.
“They were saying it is still in keeping with the other residential uses in the area,” Ms. Eitner said.
According to the staff review of the rezoning request, there was a duplex on the site that was damaged in Hurricane Florence in 2018. Prior owner Festiva Real Estate demolished it and cleared the lot.
“Ocean Reef Investments LLC has purchased the property with the intent to redevelop it,” town staff said.
In other news at the meeting, Ms. Eitner informed the board there will be a public hearing Monday, Oct. 19 for a special-use permit for the council’s proposed public safety building and administration complex. The complex is proposed to replace the existing town hall, fire station and former public works building.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
