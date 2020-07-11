Persevering ECHS graduates receive diplomas during socially distanced ceremony

BEAUFORT — Perseverance paid off for a determined group of East Carteret High School graduates, who received their diplomas Friday night in the sweltering heat on the school’s football field.
About 70 graduates, who had opted to wait for a ceremony in July versus one held in June for 43 individual students and their families in the auditorium, received their diplomas during the socially distanced outdoor commencement exercise due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
All students and guests wore masks, except for brief moments when they removed them for speeches, photos or to cool off from the heat.
Many of those from the class of 2020 determined to receive their diplomas together as a group said it was worth the wait. Students and families were able to vote for which ceremony they preferred.
Senior class president Mitchell Brooks said, “I won’t sugarcoat it when I say that this has been a tough four years. We have been presented many challenges and obstacles that we have had to overcome. We’ve endured three different hurricanes and the aftermath they bring. We also have had to cope with the deaths of some of our closest friends. As Fredrick Douglass said, ‘If there is no struggle, there is no progress.’ Now, we are facing a new challenge with the coronavirus which has forced us to work from home.”
With all of the challenges, Mr. Brooks pointed to others have struggled before them.
“For example, the senior classes of 1943 and 1973 had to give their lives in service to our country,” he continued. “We have still overcome many things as a class that has brought us closer together.”
He further encouraged his classmates to never forget where they came from.
“This is our home,” he said.
Senior class vice president Payal Shah thanked all those who supported students through many obstacles so they could graduate.
“I know we could not have made it here by ourselves. Above all, I would like to thank God for giving me the strength and knowledge to complete this huge milestone within our lives. To our families, thank you for the constant love and encouragement that you have showered on to us over the years,” she said.
“To our teachers and administration, thank you for the countless hours that you have spent supporting us both in and out of the classroom. Each of you have gone well beyond your call of duty in your dedication to us as students. Especially within this past semester, in order to ensure our safety, you all have had to completely transfer to virtual teaching with little to no warning. From the bottom of my heart and on behalf of the class of 2020, thank you.”
Each student was allowed four guests to witness their graduation, with guests sitting in pre-marked spots on stadium bleachers to ensure social distancing.
As for the ceremony, lass secretary Ashley Harris led the Pledge of Allegiance. Prior to leading her classmates, she said, “This will go down in East Carteret High School history as the most unique graduation.”
Mr. Brooks presented the senior gift to the school, which was a water bottle filling station.
Former ECHS Principal Deborah Trogdon, who has been transferred to Newport Middle School, and Assistant Principal Juanita Russell presented diplomas. The county’s new superintendent, Dr. Rob Jackson, was among those attending.
Fittingly, the class song for 2020 was “Lean on Me,” by Bill Withers.
The first verse seems to describe what the class of 2020 has endured to finish their high school career socially distanced, yet together: “Sometimes in our lives we all have pain. We all have sorrow. But if we are wise, we know that there’s always tomorrow…”
