Chief justice swears in judges in Carteret County

Judges gather in the Carteret County courthouse Jan. 1 to take their oaths of office. From left to right are District Court Judge Andy Wigmore, District Court Judge Paul Delamar III, Clerk of Superior Court Ken Raper, N.C. Court of Appeals Justice Jefferson Griffin, District Court Judge Bob Cherry, N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby, District Court Judge Walter Mills, N.C. Court of Appeals Justice Donna Stroud, District Court Judge David McFadyen and Superior Court Judge Clint Rowe. (Contributed photo)