Chief justice swears in judges in Carteret County

BEAUFORT — Newly elected North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby started his term with a visit to Carteret County to swear in eight judges for N.C. Judicial District 3B.
Carteret County Clerk of Court Ken Raper said Chief Justice Newby came to the courthouse Jan. 1 to conduct the ceremony.
Family members and local court officials came to see him swear in Judge Jefferson Griffin and Judge Donna Stroud to the N.C. Court of Appeals. He also swore in Judge Andy Wigmore, Judge Paul Delamar, Judge Bob Cherry, Judge Walter Mills and Judge David McFaden III as district court judges and Judge Clint Rowe as a superior court judge.
Mr. Raper said the judges being sworn in chose to hold the ceremony at the Carteret courthouse, and added Chief Justice Newby has “contacts in this county.”
“We were honored we were his first order or business,” Mr. Raper said. “I was very honored to have him come here and to hear his plans on how he wants the court system to operate.”
