Morehead City reopens applications for small business loan program

MOREHEAD CITY — The city announced it is opening up applications for a second round of emergency small business loans aimed at helping local businesses survive the COVID-19 crisis.
In April, the Morehead City Council approved up to $300,000 for the small business loan program. The loans can be used to help cover rent or mortgage/interest payments for businesses with a physical storefront within Morehead City. The businesses must employ 25 or fewer people to be eligible.
Businesses, which can receive up to $2,500 per month for two months, must demonstrate they have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to a Friday release from the city, 13 local small businesses employing 70 people collectively were awarded loans amounting to $43,000 for the first round of applications. The second round of applications kicks off Monday and are open through Monday, May 18.
“We are thrilled to see business owners take advantage of this loan program,” Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones said in the release. “The applicants reflect an assorted type of businesses, as well as a diverse geographic representation throughout the City. We hope to continue to help more business owners and their employees through this difficult time.”
Selected businesses will have up to three years to pay off the loan, with no required payments for the first 12 months. There is also no penalty to pay off the loan early.
A committee comprised of the Morehead City manager and finance director, the Downtown Morehead City Inc. director and Carteret County Chamber of Commerce president reviews applications and makes final determinations on which businesses to award the loan.
For additional eligibility information or to apply for the program, visit moreheadcitync.org. For application assistance or should questions arise after reading the eligibility criteria, email emergencyloan@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-6848, ext. 110, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
