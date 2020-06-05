NEWPORT — The Newport Police Department has arrested a man in connection with an alleged methamphetamine operation.
In a release Friday, the department reports it was alerted to “a possible clandestine methamphetamine lab located in a home on Chatham Street.”
The department said officers detected a chemical-like odor and allegedly observed “precursor materials associated with the production of methamphetamine.”
Subsequently, investigators obtained a search warrant, assisted by the State Bureau of Investigation’s Clandestine Laboratory Response Team, as well as the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.
During the search officers allegedly discovered evidence indicating methamphetamine had been recently manufactured.
Officials arrested Jacob Walbert, 25, of 493 Chatham St., and charged him with manufacturing methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for the manufacture of controlled substances and possession of immediate precursor materials used for manufacturing methamphetamine.
Mr. Walbert was also reportedly served with outstanding orders of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of felonious assault on emergency personnel inflicting serious bodily injury, driving while impaired, reckless driving, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mr. Walbert is being held under a combined secured bond of $80,000 and is set for a first appearance Monday.
“These clandestine laboratories pose serious threats to those manufacturing the materials, other household members, neighbors, and emergency personnel,” Newport Police Chief Keith Lewis said in the release. “In addition to the harmful gases often produced during the cooking process, the combination of volatile chemicals is known to have caused fires and explosions resulting in serious injury and death.”
