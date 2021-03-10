After pressure, Carteret County commissioners to look at sales tax distribution again

CAPE CARTERET — After outcry from some western Carteret County towns, the county board of commissioners will revisit its decision last week to maintain the current method of state-shared sales tax distribution to municipalities.
Speaking during the Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners meeting, held on Zoom, Mayor Will Baker said he still believes the 4-3 decision by the county board was wrong and bad for the western mainland towns that would benefit greatly from a distribution system based on population, rather than on ad valorem tax levy. The latter system favors Bogue Banks beach towns with higher property values.
At the March 3 county business seminar where commissioners voted to stick with the ad valorem system, Mayor Baker suggested the county try to find a hybrid distribution model that would give the western mainland towns more sales tax money but wouldn’t take quite so much from others.
Tuesday, Mayor Baker said Commissioner Robin Comer – who represents western Carteret County and made the motion to stick with the current system – told him he would be willing to discuss a hybrid system when the county board meets Monday, March 15. The item is included on the agenda for that meeting.
“I hope he sticks to that,” said Mayor Baker, who added he’d been told his town and others that support a change in the formula – Newport, Cedar Point, Bogue and Peletier – would have 10 minutes to present their case at the meeting.
The high-value Bogue Banks towns – Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, Indian Beach and Emerald Isle – all opposed any change in the system, as does Beaufort. That group will also be allowed a 10-minute presentation before county officials.
Last week, after the county commissioners’ vote, Mayor Baker said Mr. Comer let down the western towns and residents he was elected to represent.
Other western Carteret municipal officials were also critical of Mr. Comer’s decision to introduce the motion and cast the deciding ballot to retain the ad valorem distribution system.
“I hope the board will take a good look at the data,” Mayor Baker said Tuesday. “If they won’t change it for this (upcoming fiscal) year, maybe they’ll address it for next year.”
The math, compiled by Cedar Point Town Manager David Rief and others, shows that last year, Cape Carteret received $407,282 under the ad valorem levy, and would have received about $300,000 more under a population based-system.
Cedar Point got $112,285 in sales tax revenue, but Mr. Rief said that figure would have been about $440,000 under the population-based system.
Peletier Mayor Dale Sowers, during a town board of commissioners meeting March 1, said his town got $18,343 in sales tax revenue last year, but would have received $220,309 under the population-based system.
Conversely, Beaufort Town Manager John Day told his board Monday that the town stands to lose an estimated $566,000 a year if the county opted into a population-based system. That equates to an additional 5.37 cents of ad valorem property taxes for Beaufort.
Pine Knoll Shores Town Manager Brian Kramer said Tuesday his town received $972,000 in sales tax revenue under the ad valorem system in 2020, but would have received $567,000 under a population-based system.
He said he understands the desire to change the system by towns that stand to gain, but doesn’t think Pine Knoll Shores could afford the major economic hit from a total switch. The loss would require a 4-cent property tax increase.
Mr. Kramer also said a hybrid system is worth exploring, would need to be to be fair to all towns and be phased in over a few years to allow towns with loses to adjust.
Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones also expressed support for a hybrid plan, telling the News-Times Tuesday he did not sign on to letter in support of maintaining the ad valorem method, even though Morehead City would lose about $200,000 by switching to the per capita method.
Reporters Jackie Starkey and Elise Clouser contributed to this report.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.