Cape Carteret gets state grant application in on time for trail

CAPE CARTERET —The town is simultaneously working toward getting a state grant and holding a bond referendum to complete the Cape Carteret Trail, Town Manager Zach Steffey told commissioners during a special meeting Monday held via GoToMeeting.
Mr. Steffey said he got the $500,000 N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant application submitted Friday, on time for the Monday deadline.
“So now we’ll see how it pans out,” he said. “I hope we’re successful. It will help us reduce the amount of bonds we have to (sell) and that would be very helpful in the future.”
The town board voted 3-2 last month to hold a $750,000 bond referendum on Tuesday, Nov. 3 ballot to fund the remaining construction of the trail, which is supposed to be a 3.5-mile loop along Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road.
Portions have been built along each road, but grant money and donations to fund construction of the remaining 1.9 miles have dried up.
Commissioners who voted for the referendum said they wanted residents and taxpayers to tell them whether the town should continue the project, which the board unanimously approved in February 2015 with the goal of finishing by 2018.
No board action was needed Monday during the special meeting.
Mr. Steffey also told commissioners town staff has been in contact with the N.C. Local Government Commission about setting up the bond referendum.
The town is expected to pay an outside attorney $5,000 to shepherd the process to get the referendum on the ballot in November.
Mr. Steffey also told the board he’s working with project engineer John Freshwater, of Swansboro-based Crystal Coast Engineering, to get final and more concrete estimates of the cost to complete the trail segments.
Initially, the town went with $750,000 as the bond referendum proposal, but Mr. Steffey said he believes it will cost somewhat more to finish the work because a good portion of the remaining segments will have to be boardwalk over wet areas. Boardwalk costs about $300 per linear foot, while asphalt costs about $30 per linear foot.
“He (Mr. Freshwater) will have a local contractor verify” the final cost estimate, Mr. Steffey said Monday. “We should have an update soon.”
The board has not yet discussed or approved the exact referendum language that will appear on the November ballot, but is working the Carteret County Board of Elections during the process.
