Sheriff’s office appeals for help to locate missing Stella boy

STELLA — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.
Sean James Castle was last seen Friday walking away from his residence in Stella, according to a release from the CCSO.
He is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He also wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey sweatpants and carrying a turquoise bag, the release continues.
Anyone with information is asked to notify the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911
