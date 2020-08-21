Cedar Point planners table plan for warehouse, retail space

CEDAR POINT — The Cedar Point Planning Board Tuesday night voted unanimously to table a decision on a commercial site plan for a combination warehouse/retail building on Bell Street behind Sound Furniture and Appliance.
During the board’s monthly meeting, conducted on Zoom, planning board member Josh Reilly said the proposal “bamboozled” him because when the property was rezoned last year, the representative of owner Buddy Guthrie only mentioned the warehouse for Mr. Guthrie’s Sound Furniture and Appliance business just to the north on Highway 24.
“I’m a little surprised,” Mr. Reilly said. “It seems to be some stuff that wasn’t discussed” before. I think there was a little bit of misdirection in the original presentation.”
Town commissioners rezoned the three parcels – 113, 119 and 121 Bell St. – from R-15 (residential, minimum lot size 15,000 square feet) district to B-3 (general business) district during their November 2019 regular meeting. No one spoke during the required public hearing that night.
Then-Commissioner David Winberry made the motion to approve Mr. Guthrie’s request, and it passed 4-0. There was no board discussion.
The meeting minutes state, “The Applicant, Mr. Buddy Guthrie, is proposing a furniture warehouse to pair with his existing furniture store.”
During the October 2019 planning board meeting, Matt Hawkins, an adjacent property owner, said his main concern was having a business in such close proximity to his home. According to the official meeting minutes, his primary concern was excessive lighting.
Town staff responded that a buffer would be required and could be addressed in the site plan.
Paul Garavaglia, a planning board member who has since resigned, voted against recommending approval of the rezoning, but it passed 6-1.
Tuesday night, Mr. Hawkins reiterated his concerns and said the addition of the retail business – a new, satellite site for generator sales by Carteret Heating and Air – increased his concern.
“It’s right by my house,” he said. “The last thing I want is full-blown retail.”
“Stuff” goes on in retail parking lots that he doesn’t want near his young children, he continued.
Surveyor Alan Bell, who represented Mr. Guthrie, said the original idea was for just the storage space.
But, he added, “We had to put some retail space in there.”
The town’s Unified Development Ordinance doesn’t allow storage space in the B-3 zone unless it’s for a retail business.
Town Administrator David Rief said the information about the proposed retail operation, “came to light this evening.”
One way to solve the problem, he added, might be to adopt a UDO text amendment for the B-3 zone, but that would take time.
Board member Douglas Pittner made the successful motion to table consideration of the site plan.
Board Chairperson Jennifer Heironimus supported the motion.
“I think we all need some transparency,” she said.
Mr. Bell said he and Mr. Guthrie, a former mayor of the town, “weren’t try to slip something by anyone.”
“Let’s go back to the drawing board,” Ms. Heironimus concluded.
