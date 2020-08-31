NHC says tropical cyclone may form; rip current risk increases

NEWPORT — The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a beach hazards statement until 8 p.m. Monday, while the National Hurricane Center says a potential tropical cyclone may become a tropical depression.
The conditions have created a moderate risk of rip currents in the ocean waters off Carteret County.
The NHC said in a tropical weather outlook at 8 a.m. Monday an area of low pressure is located about 150 miles south-southeast of Wilmington. The system has a 70% chance of forming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours and in the next five days.
The center said the low-pressure system became better organized Sunday night.
“A tropical depression is likely to form within a day or so while the system moves northeastward, near but offshore of the southeastern coast of the United States and then away from land,” the hurricane center said. “An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon if necessary.”
Meanwhile, the NWS weather forecasting office in Newport issued a hazardous weather outlook early Monday, reporting there’s a moderate rip current risk in effect through Monday evening south of Cape Lookout National Seashore.
The NWS Newport office also issued a beach hazard statement at 11:24 a.m. Monday. The weather service said in this statement dangerous rip currents are possible off the beaches of Ocracoke Island and Core Banks until 8 p.m. Monday.
“Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water,” the NWS said. “The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 1 p.m.”
The weather service offers some precautionary advice for beachgoers.
“Swim near a lifeguard,” the weather service said. “If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Don’t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.