Crews set to start on beach nourishment project in Emerald Isle Thursday

EMERALD ISLE — After numerous delays because of coronavirus pandemic-related issues with the crews of the contractor, the massive Emerald Isle beach nourishment project is scheduled to begin Thursday.
Greg Rudolph, manager of the Carteret County Shore Protection Office, which oversees dredging and nourishment projects, said Wednesday the Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. dredge vessel Liberty Island arrived in the county Monday and had been expected to start work Tuesday.
However, there was some welding work necessary, so the vessel is supposed to be at the sand borrow site in the ocean off Atlantic Beach late Thursday afternoon, then start hauling sand to Emerald Isle.
Dredge boats carry the sand to a submerged ocean pipeline, which delivers it to the beach to be spread by heavy equipment according to specifications developed by the county’s beach engineering firm, Moffatt & Nichol.
“Work should begin in earnest Thursday,” Mr. Rudolph said.
He also said construction is underway on an amphibious survey vehicle that will monitor all of the work to make sure the proper amounts of sand are placed in all locations during the project.
Trawling at the borrow site has already begun in order to safely remove and relocate any sea turtles that might be there, Mr. Rudolph said Wednesday. Trawling will continue in front of the dredge vessels throughout the project.
A second dredge, the Ellis Island, is due to arrive around Wednesday, March 17.
“Initially, we are planning for the Liberty Island to service the first submerged pipeline in central Emerald Isle, located west of Bogue Inlet Pier,” Mr. Rudolph said Wednesday. “The Ellis Island, when she arrives, will begin pumping … east of Bogue Inlet Pier.”
Great Lakes pushed the arrival of the much larger-capacity Ellis Island up a couple of weeks to help ensure the project will be complete by the Friday, April 30 environmental deadline, set mostly because of the expected arrival of larger numbers of threatened and endangered sea turtles in May.
Mr. Rudolph said he’s confident that deadline will be met.
“This is the third year in a row we’ve had Great Lakes doing projects here, and I think we’ve paid them $80 million,” he said.
The project totals slightly more than 2 million cubic yards of sand along 9.4 linear miles of beach in Emerald Isle, with 166,350 cubic yards of sand to be deposited in the extreme western strand off Coast Guard Road, 708,750 cubic yards to the east of that, 537,750 cubic yards in the center of town and 600,000 cubic yards in the extreme east.
Once the nourishment is completed, a subcontractor, Earth Balance, will plant new vegetation – grown in a warehouse from seedlings and cuttings of mostly sea oats taken last fall from Emerald Isle – on the new dunes to help stabilize them.
The overall work, known as phase three of the post-Hurricane Florence Bogue Banks renourishment project, is to cost $31,611,770, with most of the money coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.