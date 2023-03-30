ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach will host a public meeting Thursday, April 13 to discuss the upcoming Atlantic Beach Boardwalk Project at The Circle Regional Public Beach Access.
The drop-in style session will be from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Circle Beach Access at 131 Atlantic Bld.
The boardwalk has been an icon of the community since the early 1930s, and there have not been any major improvements since the 1940s.
The town last year used an international design competition to select the architects to lead the design of this major upgrade. More than 50 architecture and landscape firms submitted designs for the competition, and KUTONOTUK of Charlottesville, Va. was selected. The design has been completed, and now the town is in the process of seeking grant funding from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund to help with the cost of the project.
The April 13 meeting is a chance for the public to see the design, provide feedback and learn more about the project.
For more information, call the town planning and development office at 252-726-4456.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.