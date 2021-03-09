Officials plan maintenance, repair projects for Carteret County buildings

MOREHEAD CITY — While there are no major construction projects on the immediate horizon for Carteret County, officials are looking to carry out maintenance and repairs to an assortment of public buildings in the upcoming 2021-22 fiscal year.
During an annual business retreat March 3, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners received an update on facilities and the county’s capital improvement plan from Planning Director Gene Foxworth. He informed the board the county has made strides lately addressing needed building maintenance and repairs.
“We’re in a good place, a lot better than we were several years ago as far as maintenance and repair,” he said. “(Commissioners) have been very good to us in making sure that we have good funding to take care of a lot of the deferred maintenance from years past, so we’re in a good position now.”
Mr. Foxworth presented commissioners a proposed capital improvement plan with about $1.2 million worth of projects for the upcoming fiscal year. He said the list includes items that have been identified as high-priority, if not absolutely critical, needs.
“We don’t have to do them all this year, those are just the most pressing things that we see that are outstanding in the county,” he noted.
Among the proposed projects are repairs to the exterior breezeway at the county administration complex, parking lot stripping and landscaping at the courthouse grounds and assorted improvements at the administration complex and courthouse, including a project to replace the main entrance of the tax office for better traffic flow.
Also proposed are renovations to the environmental health building, HVAC replacement and exterior improvements at the health department, window replacement at multiple buildings and renovations to the planning and inspections building, among a few other projects. Some parks and recreation projects are also on the list, including new ballfield lighting at Freedom and Eastern parks and playground resurfacing at Eastern and Western parks.
Officials are also looking ahead at possibly relocating the 911 center and emergency operations center to one centralized location. Mr. Foxworth said the county has outgrown its existing spaces for those centers and is looking at moving them to the western end of the existing health department building on Bridges Street for an estimated project cost of around $2.8 million.
“We have the footprint there that would allow for expansion at that location for the 911 center, as well as the EOC,” Mr. Foxworth said. “…I’m certainly not looking for a decision today from (the board of commissioners) on that, but I’m just putting it out in front of you.”
As for ongoing projects, Mr. Foxworth said repairs to the old Carteret County public library building at 210 Turner St. are going well and expected to be complete by about mid-April. Once complete, that building will serve as additional office space for the county.
