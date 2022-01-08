Atlantic Beach planning board seeks to keep membership to full-time residents only

ATLANTIC BEACH — The town council is considering allowing second homeowners to join the town planning board, but the board itself doesn’t support the idea.
The planning board met for its regular meeting Tuesday in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road. During the meeting, town planning and zoning director Michelle Eitner gave a presentation on a proposed ordinance amendment that would allow one non-resident property owner to join the seven-member planning board, which is an advisory board to the council on matters of property development. As of Wednesday, the board has a vacant seat.
After discussion, the board unanimously recommended to the council denying the amendment. Board member Llewellyn Ramsey said during Tuesday’s meeting she thinks having board members with interest in Atlantic Beach’s growth and development is more important than diversity of property owners on the board.
“I don’t think we need to change anything (in the ordinance) as long as we get active (board) members,” she said.
Board chairman Neil Chamblee seemed to agree with Ms. Ramsey. Mr. Chamblee is a former Atlantic Beach second homeowner who eventually came to live in town as a full-time resident.
“When I was commuting here on the weekend, I didn’t care what went on in town,” he said. “But when I moved down here, my perspective changed. I think we’re opening it (the board) up when we don’t have to.”
Mayor Trace Cooper was present at Tuesday’s meeting. The mayor said town officials have previously had problems filling vacancies on boards, but this was due to poor advertising, in his opinion.
“This (amendment) wasn’t something the council was pushing hard for,” he said.
Board member Curt Winbourne was the only member to speak in favor of the amendment. Even then, Mr. Winbourne’s support seemed mild; he said he didn’t “see what it would hurt” to allow a second homeowner to sit on the board.
“It might help some people feel better represented and it’s only one member out of seven,” he said. “It would make us look more inclusive.”
In other news at the meeting, Ms. Eitner announced the board is scheduled to meet with the council in a joint meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. The council and board will receive a site plan concept proposal for redevelopment of the Peppertree Villas condominium complex.
The complex lost 14 buildings in 2015 due to condemnation and subsequent demolition. Eleven other buildings lost exterior structures, such as outside staircases and walkways, for the same reason.
This resulted in a 2018 civil suit between timeshare holders and Festiva, the company that owns and manages timeshares in Peppertree Villas. The suit was settled out of court the same year.
Ms. Eitner also informed the board Cullipher Group president and principal engineer Ron Cullipher said he anticipates presenting town officials with a site plan for redeveloping the former site of the Showboat Motel on the Atlantic Beach Causeway in the near future. The derelict motel was demolished mid-2021, though council members had sought to have it taken down for years, calling it an “eyesore” at public meetings.
The following also occurred at Tuesday’s meeting:
· The board unanimously elected Mr. Chamblee as chairman.
· The board unanimously elected Mr. Winbourne as vice chairman.
· The board unanimously approved minutes from the Nov. 22 meeting.
