Morehead City cancels Christmas parade

MOREHEAD CITY — City officials announced the Morehead City Christmas parade will be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The parade had been set for Saturday, Dec. 12, but at the beginning of a city council work session Tuesday, Mayor Jerry Jones announced the event had been called off.
Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s most recent executive orders regarding the pandemic, outdoor gatherings are restricted to no more than 50 people.
The city panel is set to hear from Carteret County Health Director Stephanie Cannon at the meeting regarding concerns about holiday events that draw crowds.
This is a developing report.
