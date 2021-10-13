Cape Carteret board awards contract for next section of multi-use recreational trail

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night awarded a $22,500 contract for construction of a new 1,000-foot segment of the multi-use trail along Highway 24.
The action came during the board’s monthly meeting in town hall and virtually via GoToMeeting.
The asphalt segment of the Cape Carteret Trail will connect to a proposed elevated segment over wetlands associated with Deer Creek. It will complete a segment that runs along Taylor Notion Road from its intersection with the highway to Western Carteret Public Library.
The contract went to Able Paving & Seal Coating of Jacksonville, the low bidder. The commission’s vote was 5-0.
Able recently did other work for the town, paving the parking lot at the new kayak, canoe and paddleboard launch facility at Pettiford Creek. That facility opened Tuesday.
The board awarded the contract for the elevated concrete section of the trail last month to Harber Marine Construction of Peletier.
Commissioner Mike King praised town manager Zach Steffey for getting the stalled Cape Carteret Trail project moving again.
“It’s been a major struggle, but we’re getting there,” he said of the project, which commissioners approved in 2015 with a goal of completion by 2018.
The idea for the multi-use bike and pedestrian trail came from Mike Curtis, then the town’s attorney, and the Gateway Alliance for Western Carteret, a business promotion group. It is to ultimately to run along Highway 24, Taylor Notion Road and Highway 58 in roughly a 3-mile triangle for those needing an outlet for recreation or a safe means of travel.
The 493-foot elevated section of the trail will begin just east of White Oak Elementary School on Highway 24 where one completed segment ends. The segment from WOES to the completed section on Taylor Notion Road is crucial, Mr. Steffey told Carteret County commissioners earlier this year because it will link the school to the library and The GYM, a nearby aquatic and fitness center.
Money for the segment approved for construction Monday night will come from town motor vehicle tax funds that have accumulated over the years.
