Health officials no longer require contact tracing in schools beginning Monday

MOREHEAD CITY —New safety protocols took effect in schools Monday that no longer require contact tracing or exclusion from school after a COVID-19 exposure, unless the exposed person shows symptoms and tests positive for the disease.
The previous protocols often required students and staff to stay home for five days if they were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, even if the exposed person is asymptomatic.
“These changes allow greater flexibility and lets children stay in school where they will be able to continue to learn and be around their peers,” county health director Nina Oliver said Feb. 14 during the County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting, held via Zoom.
Her announcement came after state health officials earlier in the month announced a change in guidance contained in the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, which outlines COVID-19 safety protocols for schools.
The new guidance took effect statewide on Monday. Ms. Oliver said the new protocols reflect the downward trend in the number of positive cases in the county, as well as the state.
“As the pandemic evolves, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the County Health Department are committed to providing the most effective and appropriate health guidance for the current phase of the pandemic,” she said. “Contact tracing has been an important public health tool used to slow the spread of COVID at earlier points in the pandemic and remains important in certain high risk congregate settings such as long-term care facilities, correctional facilities and homeless shelters.”
She added the most effective tools now are getting vaccinated, getting boosted when eligible, wearing a well-fitting mask, testing after exposure and staying home when sick.
As of Friday, there were 93 active COVID-19 cases reported in the county, up from 80 on Wednesday.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county on Wednesday was 10, down from 11 on Friday.
The county’s positivity rate on Wednesday was 10.3%, compared to the statewide positivity rate of 17.9%.
Because so many people are now taking COVID-19 home tests and not reporting positive results to the health department, Ms. Oliver said she believes the number of cases and positivity rates are actually higher than the results received by the health department reflect.
As for the new school protocols, Ms. Oliver gave an example. If a student tests positive, he or she will isolate for five days, then return to school days six through 10 wearing a mask. Close contacts will remain in school. If the close contacts have symptoms of COVID-19 but receive a negative test for COVID-19 or receive an alternate diagnosis from a provider, they may return to school if they are fever free without medication for 24 hours or have felt well for 24 hours.
Under the old guidance, children and teachers in close contact with a virus-positive person and who weren’t up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines had to quarantine for at least five days after exposure. But it wasn’t required if a person had tested positive in the past 90 days, or if both individuals were wearing masks.
The new guidance keeps the recommendation that schools require staff and students to wear masks indoors. However, Carteret County has had a mask optional policy since October. More than 30 of the 115 school districts in the state also have mask optional policies.
As for eliminating contact tracing, Ms. Oliver said in many settings, it’s now a less effective tool for several reasons:
· Emergence of variants with shorter incubation periods and rapid transmission.
· People with infection are most contagious prior to symptom onset and during the first few days of illness.
· Larger number of asymptomatic and less severe cases due, in part, to some immunity from vaccination and past infection.
· Many infections are never identified by public health agencies because persons with asymptomatic or mild cases may not get tested as well as the increasing use of over-the-counter at-home tests.
· Widespread virus and low rates of case and contact identification limit effectiveness of contact tracing as a way to reduce transmission.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
