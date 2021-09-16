NC Coastal Federation to discuss restoration efforts at Lake Mattamuskeet

SWAN QUARTER — Carteret County residents and others who like to visit Lake Mattamuskeet, to the north of the county, have an opportunity Monday to find out about plans to restore the lake.
The N.C. Coastal Federation, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting and restoring the coastal environment in North Carolina, announced it will hold a virtual public meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday focused on efforts to implement the Lake Mattamuskeet Watershed restoration plan.
Registration for the meeting, as well as the agenda, is available online at nccoast.org/event/lake-mattamuskeet-watershed-restoration-plan-virtual-public-meeting-2/.
According to the federation, the meeting will cover all the latest work that is underway to restore water quality and reduce flooding throughout the watershed.
“Whether you live or farm within the Lake Mattamuskeet watershed, or visit the lake because you love to fish, hunt, or enjoy viewing waterfowl and wildlife, you can learn and ask questions about the latest actions to restore the lake from the comfort of your home,” the federation said in a release.
During the meeting, staff from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will provide updates about future carp removal efforts within the lake. Staff from the Hyde Soil and Water Conservation District will also discuss the details of an agricultural cost-share program designed to improve water quality through the installation of various best management practices on agricultural lands. Further, engineers from Geosyntec Consultants and Coastal Protection Engineering will present preliminary designs for water management within the watershed.
The approved watershed restoration plan and materials from past public meetings are available online at.nccoast.org/lakemattamuskeet.
