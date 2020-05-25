CARTERET COUNTY — Four students have been awarded scholarships through the Carteret-Craven Electric Foundation for community college studies beginning this fall.
Shellee Lyons of Cape Carteret and Carissa Dixon of Newport were awarded scholarships to attend Carteret Community College. Savannah Salter of Beaufort and Gabe Mills of Newport were awarded scholarships to attend Craven Community College.
Ms. Lyons is seeking a two-year degree in medical assisting, while Ms. Dixon is pursuing a nursing degree. Ms. Salter will begin her physical therapy assistant studies at Craven Community College. Mr. Mills will be entering the 2+2 engineering program at Craven Community College
“In the current economic environment, finding money for college can be daunting, if not impossible,” Lisa Galizia, communications director at CCEC, said. “We hope these scholarships will help ease the financial burden and open doors of opportunity for these students.”
The scholarships pay $250 per semester for a total of $1,000 per student for up to two years of school.
Funding for the scholarships is made possible through CCEC members who participate in Operation RoundUP. Each month, participants’ electric bills are rounded up to the nearest dollar amount. The funds generated are managed by a foundation board, selected by the cooperative’s directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.