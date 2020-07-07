EMERALD ISLE — Town Manager Matt Zapp said Tuesday Emerald Isle is preparing for potential flooding that might occur during heavy rains anticipated the rest of this week.
In an email, he said the five-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service indicates “heavy and persistent rains throughout the remainder of the week.”
“Since late May the town has received greater than 22 inches of rainfall,” he added. “The water table is very high and soils remain saturated. Flooding of roadways, yards and low-lying areas is a potential.”
As a result, Mr. Zapp said the town public works department has taken precautions in advance of the approaching storm.
Town-maintained drainage lines have been inspected and cleared, stormwater pumps and generators have been tested and are working and mobile pumps are on standby and will be dispatched as needed, the manager said.
Despite that, he said heavy and persistent rains might sill create unavoidable localized flooding, so “property owners in historically impacted areas should consider taking action and move items to higher ground when possible.”
The Coast Guard Road corridor had severe flooding in the middle of June after a thunderstorm dumped 5-plus inches in a few hours. The town activated its own pumps and deployed a large rental pump to move water from blocked roadways and critical infrastructure.
Crews had to pump water to the beach, resulting in the state issuing a precautionary advisory against swimming in that area for several days.
Other areas in town are also subject to flooding.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
