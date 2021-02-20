Indian Beach officials look to emergency services needs as budget season gets underway

INDIAN BEACH — Emergency services will be a significant focus for Indian Beach officials this year, especially replacing or getting new equipment.
The town board of commissioners and department heads met Monday at Summer Winds condominium for their annual planning retreat. During this retreat, the board received reports from Fire Chief Joshua Haraway, Police Chief William Pollock, Public Works Director Scott Golden and Town Manager Tim White on proposed, long-term plans for the coming year, many of which were focused on emergency services.
Chief Haraway highlighted the town’s current ISO rating, a 1-10 rating system used to determine the quality of fire and EMS service provided in a given department’s service area. The lower the number, the better the quality of service.
“Our ISO is a class 4,” Chief Haraway said. “Our goal is to lower it; we feel we can lower it to at least a 3.”
The chief went on to say that for fiscal year 2021-22, which begins Thursday, July 1, the department seeks to replace the deck gun – a large water nozzle mounted on top of a fire truck – on one of their engines. He said the existing deck gun is old and damaged.
The chief also said the department seeks to buy bailout bags for each airpack the department has. These bags allow firefighters to escape upper floors through a window and to lower a victim or injured firefighter from an upper floor.
“When we get the new ambulance in, we’ll replace the current one,” Chief Haraway said, referring to the ambulance the board is purchasing with Federal Emergency Management Agency funds.
Fire department officials also want to make some improvements to the station, located on Salter Path Road next to town hall. Chief Haraway said they want to relocate the emergency generator, which is currently located inside the station — a safety hazard — and beneath the station’s living quarters, where the noise from it activating can disturb sleeping crew members.
Other new equipment the department is looking for includes a new rescue jet ski, an additional cardiac monitor and ballistic vests for responding to dangerous calls. All are part of the department’s five-year plan.
Meanwhile, in the police department, Chief Pollock said his department wants to purchase a utility vehicle to patrol the beach. The department also plans to place a storage building on the police station lot to house the utility vehicle and other traffic-related equipment.
Staffing is also a priority for both departments.
Chief Pollock said four of the department’s five full-time officers have their advanced law enforcement certificate, and he feels “very good about our training level,” but the department may need more staff to handle the larger summer crowds.
“From May through September, it wouldn’t surprise me if we need a part-timer for the day and a part time at night,” Chief Pollock said. “Right now, we have me and one other officer per shift.”
Emergency services aren’t the only departments with long-term goals. Mr. Golden said over the next two to five years, public works could use its own portable boom lift, as well as a replacement mower.
All these various proposed projects and purchases appear to be within the town’s budget. Mr. White said many of the items the department heads presented are already in the draft fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
“My goal is to have it presented to you in April or May,” he told commissioners. “I’m not proposing a (property) tax increase next (fiscal) year.”
He also said town officials need to develop a pay plan for employees, which would be used to determine eligibility for pay raises and cost-of-living adjustments.
“I hope all the employees understand we don’t have the tax base other towns do,” Mr. White said, “so we’re going to try to get salaries where we think they should be.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.