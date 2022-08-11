MOREHEAD CITY — Nicholas Gartner was among many Carteret Community College students applying for financial aid Wednesday in preparation for 2022 fall semester classes beginning Monday, Aug. 15.
With inflation, Gartner said any financial help will assist in his quest for an Associate in Arts degree.
“It means a lot toward my education,” he said. “I would definitely have a harder time getting my education without it. I definitely appreciate the service the college is providing for us.”
Dr. Maggie Brown, vice president of instruction and student support at CCC, said the college has set aside $200,000 in leftover federal allocations for tuition and fee assistance for students for the fall 2022 semester. This is in addition to other grants and funding sources for students.
“To date, we have awarded $82,000 in tuition assistance to students for the fall 2022 semester,” she said.
Dr. Brown encouraged students to apply for financial aid as enrollment continues for the fall semester.
As of Wednesday, she said curriculum enrollment for the fall semester was 1,369, about 2% less than the previous year, but she anticipates that number to change as students are still enrolling.
“While Monday is the first day of classes, we’ll continue to see a shift in enrollment the first three days. We’ll also see a change as other classes start. We normally don’t have an accurate count until about the eighth week of the semester.”
She added that last year the college saw a 20% enrollment increase for the fall semester as CCC and other state community colleges were making a comeback from the initial impacts of COVID-19.
During the CCC Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, Student Government Association President Anthony Pile said the SGA will hold a Back-to-School Breakfast on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 15-16 to welcome students back.
“Sweet Beans will supply coffee, and we will have pastries, bagels and fruit available to students in the morning in the Bryant Building and the MAPS Center,” he said. “On Aug. 22, we will hold the Back-to-School Bash where there will be food trucks available to students and faculty.”
The SGA is also planning a fall fest for Wednesday, Oct. 5.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said she was looking forward to having students back on campus and had already welcomed faculty during an opening meeting Aug. 1.
CCC faculty and staff received some welcome news during the General Assembly’s recent short session, according to Dr. Mancini.
“The short-session budget was signed earlier than in recent years, awarding our faculty and staff a salary increase of 3.5%. This is 1% more than the biennium budget proposed, so it is a welcomed step closer to the system’s three-year proposal for improved salaries for community college faculty and staff,” she said.
She added that the N.C. Community College System is keeping tuition at $76 per credit hour again this year.
Dr. Mancini said another big announcement for the 2022-23 academic year is that the college is offering a second cohort of nursing students, beginning in January.
“We will have two classes,” she said. “This is in response to the dire need in the community for more nurses.”
In addition, Dr. Mancini said the Carteret Health Care Board of Directors is providing scholarships to help students pursue their degrees in various medical fields.
“We are very excited about that, and we are so grateful,” she said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.