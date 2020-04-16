GREENVILLE — As funds for the federal Paycheck Protection Program ran out Thursday, eastern North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy called on legislators to replenish the funds.
The $349 billion small business assistance dubbed the PPP was part of the federal government’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak and subsequent economic crisis.
Republicans accuse Democrats of blocking attempts to fund the PPP with an additional $250 billion.
“Small businesses in eastern North Carolina are hurting during this unprecedented time in our nation’s history,” Rep. Murphy, R-N.C., said in a Thursday release. “It is completely irresponsible of Democrats to use the livelihoods of Main Street business owners and their employees as a bargaining chip in this process. The PPP has wide bipartisan support. Providing additional funds for this program is commonsense and needed.”
