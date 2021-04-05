Carteret County reports 47th COVID death Monday; vaccinations open to all groups

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Monday it has received another confirmed report of a resident who died from complications associated with COVID-19.
The resident, who was in their 70s, is the 47th person in Carteret County to die as a result of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. County officials say the person had preexisting health conditions.
“We send our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of this resident,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in a release announcing the death.
Also Monday, the county opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to all groups ahead of the state doing so Wednesday. Beginning Monday, anyone in Carteret County age 16 or older, regardless of health or employment status, is eligible to receive the vaccine.
“Today, the County opens vaccine appointments for all Groups,” Ms. Oliver said in the release. “The vaccine is free to everyone and will help in our goal to reduce the spread and get us back to our normal lives before the pandemic.”
The county will host first-dose vaccination clinics Thursday and Friday at the old Kmart building in Morehead City at 4915 Arendell St. To schedule an appointment, call 252-728-8550, option 2. No walk-in appointments will be accepted.
As for additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, the county reported 35 new cases since Thursday for 4,720 overall cases confirmed since March 2020. Of those, 64 cases are considered active, down from 78 active cases reported Thursday, and 4,609 people have recovered.
There was also an increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City Monday, from four reported last week to eight as of Monday afternoon.
Health officials continue to urge people follow health precautions to prevent a potential “fourth wave” of COVID-19 infections.
