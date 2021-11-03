NEWPORT — The residents of Newport have reelected their current mayor and three council members to another term in office as part of the 2021 municipal election.
The polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Mayor Dennis Barber received 229 votes in his uncontested races. There were six write-ins.
In the council race, which like the mayoral race was uncontested, incumbent Mark Eadie received 206 votes, while incumbent Bob Benedict received 165 votes. Incumbent Rhonda Shinn, who was appointed to her husband unexpired term after Chuck Shinn became a Carteret County commissioner, has been elected to serve her first full term with 214 votes.
For the council election, there were 15 write-ins.
Mayor Barber said in a Tuesday interview with the News-Times he’s very excited about the results of this election.
“I’m appreciative for the support of everyone who voted,” the mayor said. “I’ll try to serve them for the next four years. We are going to keep working. The first thing is we’re going to get together with the staff and discuss our future. We’re going to start looking hard at Interstate 42 and what we need to do along the (Highway 70) corridor.”
The N.C. Department of Transportation’s I-42 extension project is high profile. The state will connect the interstate to Highway 70 at the Carteret-Craven County border, which town and Carteret County officials anticipate will bring a lot of traffic and business opportunities.
Mr. Eadie said Tuesday he’s honored and privileged to serve on the council.
“I’m very happy Mr. Benedict will remain on the board, Ms. Shinn will continue to be with us and Mr. Barber will continue to be our mayor,” he said. “My neighbors, my friends and the people of Newport have done so much for my family. I’m excited to be able to give something back.
“I think Newport is trending in the right direction. We’re poised to grow…and establish ourselves as the gateway to Carteret County,” he continued.
Mr. Benedict’s wife, said if her husband was available for comment, she’s sure he’d be very grateful to be reelected.
“It’s a blessing for us,” she said.
This is a developing report.
