Carteret County Department of Social Services sees increase in adult wards

MOREHEAD CITY — The number of Carteret County adults in the Department of Social Services guardianship program has drastically increased over the past year, as has the cost of care.
“We’re keeping a watchful eye because of the increasing cost of adult care,” County Department of Social Services Director Clint Lewis said during a Jan. 11 Consolidated Human Services Board meeting.
He’s also worried about the increase in adults coming into the DSS guardianship program.
“At the end of 2006, we had 16 wards with a budget of $15,000,” he said. “At the end of 2020, we had 72 wards with a budget of $145,000.”
The clerk of superior court, after a hearing, has the option of assigning DSS as the legal guardian of an adult if they are incapable of making important decisions about their personal welfare and or financial matters and no one else is willing to accept the responsibility of care.
There are several reasons for the increase in those becoming wards, according to DSS Social Work Supervisor Patti Sigmon. She said the profile of adults, those 18 and older, coming under the department’s care has changed over the last 20 years.
More than half are under the age of 65, and more than half have a mental health diagnosis, such as behavioral disorders, intellectual development disabilities or substance abuse issues. Previously, the majority of those becoming adult wards were over 65 years of age.
Mr. Lewis said a similar trend is being reported by DSS departments across the state.
Many of the older adults becoming wards have some type of dementia, often in combination with a physical illness or injury, according to Ms. Sigmon.
She added that the court system has begun to depend more on DSS to become wards for adults.
Consolidated Board Chairman Carol Wray asked if other counties were struggling with similar issues.
Mr. Lewis said Carteret has a larger caseload than Onslow and Craven counties, and he wasn’t sure why.
“It may be because we have a large transient population and a lot of retirees who don’t have other family,” Mr. Lewis said. “I think we have the best guardianship program around. Our social workers are very aggressive and make sure their wards’ needs are met. But I’m really not sure why it’s higher here.”
Ms. Sigmon said challenges have been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, which has made it difficult for social workers to get in to long-term care facilities to check on their wards.
“Once visits were opened back up to our social workers, they saw a decline in many of the wards physically and mentally,” Ms. Sigmon said. “Doctor appointments were canceled, so a lot of our wards declined. We’ve had four (wards) test positive for COVID.”
Social workers must also sign consent forms in order for wards to obtain COVID-19 vaccines.
In addition to DSS serving as a ward, an authorized corporation can also. Carteret County contracts with The Arc of North Carolina, an organization that advocates and cares for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization operates group homes across the state.
The third guardianship option is DSS, considered a last resort. Cases are referred to DSS in one of three ways. The Adult Protective Services division may find an adult lacks capacity and needs a guardian. The general public can file for incompetency on another person. Third, an existing guardian may be unable or unwilling to continue care for another person.
If an incompetency report is made, there is a hearing in superior court. The person in question is appointed a guardian ad litem or can have private counsel. After hearing from witnesses and the person’s representative, the clerk of court, judge or jury decides if the person is incompetent, and, if so, who is appointed guardian. If no one steps forward, DSS is appointed guardianship.
As for housing adult wards, 65% live in facilities outside of Carteret County because of the lack of appropriate housing here, according to Mr. Lewis. The problem increased even more with the closure of Snug Harbor and Harborview over the past few years, he said. The county reports 92% of wards live in an assisted residential facility, with 8% staying in their own homes or apartments the county.
“Most are placed in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Some are placed in family care homes, which can house up to six individuals,” he said.
The cost difference between what Medicaid will provide for housing and what facilities charge has created a large gap. DSS must provide supplemental pay to make up the difference. The problem is compounded by the fact that many wards turned over to DSS have no source of income.
Consolidated Human Services Board member Lindsay Creech said she’s aware of some parents of autistic children who go out of state to find an appropriate facility.
With four adult guardianship social workers, Mr. Lewis said he’s concerned about the amount of time employees spend traveling to facilities outside of the county to check on their wards. Some drive to Brunswick County, near the South Carolina border, and others drive to facilities near the Virginia line.
As to any plans on how to address the growing number of wards entering DSS care, Mr. Lewis did not respond by presstime.
