NEWPORT — From climbing poles and going up in bucket trucks, to learning how to install power lines, a group of county high school students experienced first-hand Tuesday what it takes to be a line technician with Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative.
The electric co-op hosted 15 students who had expressed interest in becoming a utility line technician during the co-op’s first Line Technician Camp.
The goal of the camp was to provide students with a hands-on look at the industry by immersing them in the roles and responsibilities of electric utility line technicians.
“Hopefully if some of these kids go off to linemen school after they graduate, they’ll come back and work for us,” CCEC communications specialist Melissa Glenn said.
Students spent the day on a training field set up with utility poles, lines, bucket trucks and equipment learning about electricity, safety requirements, day-to-day operations and career opportunities.
Each student was paired with a CCEC line technician who demonstrated various tasks. Students then formed their own mock crews and replicated the tasks.
Croatan High School teacher Will Sutton approached the co-op about providing students with an in-depth look at what it takes to be a line technician. He said several students had approached him about an interest in the field.
“I know there is a lot of need for linemen in the industry, and this is giving them (students) real job experience in a field that provides good pay and where they can stay right here in the county,” Mr. Sutton said. “Our school system should be a feeder into our local businesses like Carteret-Craven. Hopefully this hands-on experience will get a pipeline of employees started.”
Carteret County Schools Chief Academic Officer Jody McClenny thanked CCEC for providing students the opportunity.
“I am so excited for our students to get this real-world work experience,” she said. “This is real world connection at its best.”
Allison Dees, career and technical education coordinator for the school system, agreed.
“We love for our community to let students get out and explore career opportunities like this,” she said.
Michael Barts, CCEC line superintendent said he hoped that the camp not only created interest in a future career, but “just creates a respect for line work. There’s a lot more to it than people realize.”
Students, like homeschool junior Jaret Andrews, said the camp helped solidify his interest in the field.
“I want to try and do this for a career,” he said. “It looks like a good trade, and I am very interested in it.”
Croatan High School junior Tyson Gay said studying electricity in school had made him curious to learn more.
“We’ve been studying electricity, and I wanted to come out and find out what this is all about,” he said.
East Carteret High School junior Terrell Taylor said, “I thought it would be fun to experience this and see if I’d be interested in a career. It’s nice, and this was different than what I expected. I really like it.”
West Carteret High School senior David Noe said he’s still deciding on his career.
“I’m looking for a career and haven’t made up my mind, so I wanted to come and try this. I like it,” he said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.