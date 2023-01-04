EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle officials are reminding property owners and residents that they have not and will not receive a separate tax bill from the town for 2022.
Carteret County is handling the county’s tax billing, and the combined bills have been mailed and are available online at carteretcountytax.com.
Carteret County and Emerald Isle taxes are itemized on the consolidated bill.
Carteret County’s property tax rate is 33 cents per $100 of assessed value, the same as in 2021.
Emerald Isle’s rate is 16.5 cents per $100, one cent higher than 2021.
Owners of developed residential properties in Emerald Isle also must pay a $275/unit solid waste fee, up from $265 in 2021.
If an Emerald Isle residents receive a green insert in the tax bill envelope, they do not have to pay that bill. It is $165, but residents within city limits do not have to pay this county green box fee.
The green box fee helps the county pay for the green box system. Emerald Isle’s solid waste fee pays the town’s garbage service contractor.
Tax payments are due Thursday, Jan. 5. Taxpayers may pay their bills online at https://carteretcountytax.com/taxes#/
Payment options include online via debit or credit card, by mail to 302 Courthouse Square, Beaufort, NC 28516 and in-person with cash, check, money order, debit card or credit card during business hours at Carteret County Tax Administration Office.
Interest on unpaid bills will begin to accumulate on Jan. 6.
