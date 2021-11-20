Cedar Point board favors multi-family development amendments, will vote Tuesday

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Thursday night said they are satisfied with proposed unified Ddvelopment ordinance amendments designed to improve future multi-family developments in town.
The board met in a work session in the town hall and also held a public hearing on the proposals, which the planning board has recommended, but no one spoke.
Commissioners expect to vote on the amendments during their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
Town manager David Rief developed the proposals and the planning board refined them during three meetings covering close to six hours over the past three months. The idea is to clean up vague language in the ordinance and make it possible for the town to work with developers to get better multi-family residential developments by offering a suite of town-desired amenities in return for small density increases.
The menu of development standards and amenity options for developers includes things like building up instead of covering an entire tract, which favors apartments and condominiums over townhouses; including “substantial” recreation areas, such as ballfields or ponds not devoted to stormwater retention; building offsite instead of onsite package sewage treatment plants or septic systems; having frontage on two roads instead of one; larger than required buffers between new projects and existing developments; landscaping that far exceeds the town’s standards; and provision of public access to water through piers or boat ramps.
Developers could pick amenities to incorporate into their projects and could then build one or two more units per acre than allowed under the zoning. However, Mr. Rief told commissioners Thursday night in no case could density exceed eight units per acre.
On small tracts – 1 to 2 acres – the maximum density would be four units per acre. On tracts between 2 and 5 acres, the max would still be four units per acre, but with the option of getting one or two units more through including the amenities. Larger tracts could go up to the maximum of eight units per acre.
“Are you all right with that or do you want to allow a little more (density)?” the manager asked.
“I think that’s plenty,” Commissioner Frankie Winberry replied, and no one disagreed. Others at the meeting were commissioners Pam Castellano, Gary Bray and John Nash. Ms. Castellano, mayor pro-tem, chaired the meeting in the absence of Mayor Scott Hatsell.
In addition to changes in the UDO, the proposals would amend the town’s land-use plan in order to encourage the amenities, Mr. Rief said Thursday.
If a developer includes at least two of the amenities in a project plan, density could be one unit per acre higher than normally allowed. If the developer includes four or more of the amenities, density could be two units higher per acre.
What this means is future multi-family developments might be slightly denser, but they’d look nicer and have more things residents desire.
There are still large undeveloped tracts in town where such projects are possible. Mr. Rief cited some of them Thursday night, ranging from as small as 6.6 acres to as large as 47 acres.
Commissioner-elect Josh Reilly, who was in the audience, will be sworn into office Tuesday along with Ms. Castellano and John Nash, who were reelected Nov. 2.
