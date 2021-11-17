Holly Springs OFWB
Highway to Heaven will be in concert during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at Holly Springs Original Free Will Baptist Church in Newport.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will offer a free Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. The meal will be traditional turkey and sides. While the meal is free, everyone must have a ticket. Tickets are available at the church office at 4738 Arendell St. and by calling 252-726-2259. The deadline to sign up is Friday.
The church will present its annual Ladies Christmas Tea at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6. A program will be presented after the meal is served. Tickets are available for $15 and can be purchased through the church office. The deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday, Nov. 23 or once tickets are sold out.
The annual Christmas night of worship will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. The praise team will lead the congregation in contemporary and traditional Christmas songs throughout the service. The public is invited.
The AWANA BRITE children’s discipleship program is being offered to children from preschool through fifth grade from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. each Sunday. Children whose families are not members of the church are welcome to be a regular part of this program. AWANA BRITE is an updated version of AWANA that has been a children’s program for 70 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.