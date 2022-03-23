Bogue receives approval for grant to establish first town park

BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council is one step closer to acquiring land for the town’s first park.
Town clerk Shawne Southard announced Monday, during the council meeting in town hall on Chimney Branch Road, that Bogue has been approved for a $263,000 N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund matching grant.
“The town would have to come up with all of the money first, then the trust fund would reimburse the town $263,000,” she said.
The town, through the help of The Conservation Fund, has been attempting to obtain grants the last few years to purchase about 11 acres that front Bogue Loop Road and Highway 24 for a town park. The parcels are just west of White Oak Church of God. Four acres are owned by the Rahilly family and seven are owned by the Rose Humphrey Trust.
Last April, a representative of The Conservation Fund received the go-ahead to apply for the grant to help buy the land.
In addition, the same group previously applied for a $300,000 grant from the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund at the town’s request. That grant was approved, and Mayor Bobby O’Chat said representatives of The Conservation Fund are in the process of finalizing the closing on the Rahilly property with the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund money.
“We’re hearing that could be completed in the next couple of months,” Mayor O’Chat said Tuesday morning.
Mayor O’Chat said the group is still negotiating with the Humphrey heirs for the possible purchase of the additional 7 acres. However, if an agreement can’t be reached, the town council is considering other options.
One option is developing a smaller park on just the Rahilly property. Mayor O’Chat said the town has asked Conservation Fund representatives to check on whether the newly approved N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant can be utilized for other uses than just the purchase of land.
“We’d like to see if it could be used for equipment or land improvements,” he said. “We’re a small town with a small budget and we couldn’t afford to develop a park without help from grants.”
While the council continues to consider its options for the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant, it waits for the conservation group to finalize the deal for the Rahilly property. Once that deal is complete, The Conservation Fund will turn the deed for the property over to the U.S. Department of Defense, which in turn will add restrictions for use, then sign the deed over to the town.
Both the Rahilly property and Humphrey parcel are across the highway from Bogue Field, an auxiliary landing strip and training area for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The military is interested in putting the property under conservation easements to reduce development around its facilities.
Part of the intent of the LWTF, in addition to protecting water quality, is to provide buffers around military facilities.
Mayor O’Chat said the Rahilly parcel contains wetlands, which would have to remain natural.
“A lot of the area has wetlands, but there would still be enough area to perhaps provide a walking trail and put a few picnic tables,” he said.
During a previous meeting, Rhonda Murray, Cherry Point’s community liaison, said development would be limited to buildings that support recreation, such as restrooms. There would be a conservation easement to limit where any buildings could go.
Reporter Brad Rich contributed to this article.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
