WHITE OAK - A woman who attended White Oak High School in Jacksonville, the N.C. School of Science and Math in Durham and N.C. State University has been chosen as one of four NASA astronauts who will fly around the moon on the Artemis II mission aboard the Orion spacecraft.
Christina Koch, 44, who was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., is set to be a mission specialist on the historic flight.
She will travel to space for the second time on the Artemis II mission. Koch served as flight engineer aboard the space station for Expeditions 59, 60, and 61. She set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman with a total of 328 days in space and participated in the first all-female spacewalk.
Artemis II builds on the success of the uncrewed Artemis I in 2022, when engineers tested NASA's new mega moon rocket for the first time and pushed Orion to its limit to better understand how it operates in the harsh environment of deep space over the course of a 1.4-million mile journey beyond the moon and back.
The approximately 10-day Artemis II flight test will pave the way for lunar surface missions, including landing the first woman and first person of color on the moon.
According to a NASA release provided by Emerald Isle resident Trevor Brownlow, who works remotely as a public affairs specialist for NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, “Through Artemis missions, NASA will establish long-term lunar science and exploration capabilities, and inspire the next generation of explorers, the Artemis Generation.”
Brownlow, an Emerald Isle native who started as an intern at NASA a few years ago, said he was excited that a woman with eastern North Carolina ties will be on the mission, and said he also is excited that the United States is planning to return to the moon for the first time since the 1970s.
“It’s something I never thought I’d see,” Brownlow said.
The last crewed mission to the Moon was Apollo 17, Dec. 7-19, 1972.
The Artemis II launch will not occur before November 2024.
According to her official NASA bio, Koch was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013.
“Growing up spending summers on her family’s farm in Michigan, she was instilled with a passion for hard work and challenges. Koch enjoys backpacking, rock climbing, paddling, surfing, running, yoga, community service, photography and travel,” the bio states.
At N.C. State, Koch earned Bachelor of Science degrees in electrical engineering and physics and a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering. She also received an Honorary Ph.D. from NCSU.
According to the bio, “Koch’s experience prior to becoming an astronaut spanned both space science instrument development and remote scientific field engineering. Her career began as an electrical engineer at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC), where she contributed to scientific instruments on several NASA space science missions.
Koch then became a research associate in the U.S. Antarctic Program, which included a yearlong stay with a winter-over at the Admundsen-Scott South Pole Station and a season at Palmer Station.
She eventually joined the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), where she continued work at remote scientific bases, serving as a field engineer in Utqiagvik, Alaska and then as station chief of the American Samoa Observatory. Throughout her career, she was involved in technical instructing, volunteer tutoring and educational outreach, according to the bio.
Koch participated in the NASA Academy program at Goddard Space Flight Center in 2001 and worked as an electrical engineer at GSFC early in her career. She was selected in 2013 as one of eight members of the 21st NASA astronaut class and completed astronaut candidate training in 2015. In 2018, she was assigned to her first space flight, a long duration mission on the ISS.
The other chosen members of the Artemis II crew are:
O Reid Wiseman, Commander: NASA Astronaut Reid Wiseman will serve as Commander of the Artemis II mission. This will be Wiseman’s second trip into space, serving previously as a flight engineer aboard the International Station for Expedition 40/41 in 2014. He has logged 165 days in space, including almost 13 hours of spacewalking time. Wiseman served as chief of the Astronaut Office from December 2020 until November 2022.
O Victor Glover, Pilot: NASA Astronaut Victor Glover will make his second flight to space on the Artemis II mission. Glover previously served as pilot on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission, which landed May 2, 2021, after 168 days in space. As a flight engineer aboard the space station for Expedition 64, he contributed to scientific investigations, technology demonstrations, and participated in four spacewalks.
She will travel to space for the second time on the Artemis II mission. Koch served as flight engineer aboard the space station for Expeditions 59, 60, and 61. She set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman with a total of 328 days in space and participated in the first all-female spacewalk.
O Jeremy Hansen, Mission Specialist: Representing Canada, Jeremy Hansen is making his first flight to space as an Artemis II astronaut. In 2017, Hansen became the first Canadian to be entrusted with leading a NASA astronaut class, overseeing the training of astronaut candidates from the United States and Canada.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.