Driver killed when fuel tanker overturns Sunday night near Newport

NEWPORT — One of the eastbound lanes of Highway 70 near the Carteret-Craven County line remained closed Monday morning after a fuel tanker overturned Sunday night, killing the driver and causing a spill.
According to Jennifer Tucker, administrative specialist with the N.C. Highway Patrol, the tanker, owned by Reliable Tank Line LLC, was heading east on Highway 70 in Carteret County when it swerved off the road to the right, causing it to overturn.
“The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the cab,” she said Monday morning. “The driver had a severe head injury. We don’t believe speed or alcohol was involved.”
She said highway patrol has not yet determined why the vehicle went off the road and would not release the name of the driver.
According to Newport Fire Chief Benny Whitley, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, near Newport, and was transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. He said NFD received the initial call at 8:40 p.m. Sunday and remained on scene all night.
A perforation in the tank at the time of the accident caused a fuel spill. Chief Whitley said state hazardous material, or HAZMAT, crews from Wilmington were called in to assist fire crews and the fuel company’s cleanup team with the fuel cleanup. He wasn’t sure how much fuel spilled.
Both lanes of Highway 70 were shut down Sunday night so crews could clear the spill. Chief Whitley said teams drilled into the tanker and pumped the remaining fuel into another tanker brought on scene.
First responders sprayed foam on the fuel that spilled onto the roadway and into the ditch beside the highway.
“We sprayed foam to suppress the vapors,” he said. “There were no nearby houses, so no one had to be evacuated.”
Chief Whitley said the westbound lanes of Highway 70 were reopened about 8 a.m. Monday, with one lane of the eastbound side opened later.
“I would suspect the one lane will be closed most of the day while crews continue the cleanup,” he said.
Until lanes reopened Monday morning, traffic was diverted onto Highway 101 and Lake Road for those making their commute to and from Carteret and Craven counties.
Chief Whitley said multiple fire departments and law enforcement teams assisted at the scene, along with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
“DOT brought in truck loads of dirt as well as assisted with setting up detour signs,” he said.
