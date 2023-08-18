GLOUCESTER — William Eugene McMillion, 43, of Gloucester, is scheduled to have his day in court today, facing a charge of second-degree murder and death by distribution in the 2020 overdose death of Heidi Evonne Guiendon who was living in Otway.
Carteret County Sheriff’s deputies arrested McMillon on Aug. 11. Detectives identified him as having sold the opiates laced with fentanyl that caused the death of then 43-year-old Guiendon and is being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $3.5 million bond.
McMillion is a multiple offender with a series of charges dating back to the year 2000.
Guiendon died Sept. 11, 2020 in her home in Otway. She was born in Ocean City, New Jersey.
The cause of death was listed as an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication. An autopsy was performed, and the manner of death was listed as an accident.
Guiendon was cremated by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.