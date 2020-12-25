CEDAR POINT — The town of Cedar Point has reversed course and is looking for a full-time administrative assistant in the wake of the resignation of Sherrie Hancock, who was hired in a part-time role in late September.
“We agreed that full-time is necessary,” Town Manager David Rief said in his comments at the end of the board of commissioners’ regular monthly meeting, conducted Dec. 15 via Zoom.
The position had been fulltime for years, until Arlayne Calhoun resigned earlier this year to move to Florida to be close to family. At that time, Mr. Rief said it would be difficult to fill her shoes, as she also was responsible for some financial and grant work and decided it would be best to seek a part-timer, at least temporarily.
Mr. Rief then hired Ms. Hancock, who was town clerk in adjoining Cape Carteret from February until early September before being let go for reasons officials there said didn’t involve malfeasance.
In Cedar Point, she was being paid $10 per hour to work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Arlayne Calhoun’s salary for fiscal year 2020-21, which began July 1, had been about $27,000 per year. She had worked for the town since 2013.
The administrative assistant is responsible, at minimum, for a number of duties, including answering calls, greeting visitors and routing their questions and concerns to the correct staff person.
Jayne Calhoun said Dec. 17 Ms. Hancock resigned, effective Dec. 18, to take a position in North Topsail Beach for more money.
Cedar Point advertised the vacant position as either part-time or full-time, with the full-time job at a salary range of $22,000-$26,000. Mr. Rief said Thursday he and Jayne Calhoun had agreed there’s just too much work for the job to be part-time.
He said during the meeting Dec. 15 he’d received applications from at least four well-qualified candidates, all seeking full-time work. He said he hopes to fill the position soon.
Jayne Calhoun said she hopes that’s the case.
“I really need some help in here,” she said.
Mr. Rief and Ms. Calhoun have been splitting the financial duties Arlayne Calhoun performed but for which Ms. Hancock was not hired to do.
