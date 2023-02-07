MOREHEAD CITY — The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC) has granted accreditation to the Cancer Center at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Carteret Health Care is one of 13 facilities in North Carolina that currently earned accreditation by the NAPBC, which is a quality program administered by the American College of Surgeons.
This is the second recognition for the cancer center, with the first being accreditation by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons, which they have received since 2013.
Carteret Health Care’s Cancer Center provides a variety of comprehensive oncology services, including breast health services for diagnosis and treatment of benign and malignant breast disease. Other services include a breast cancer navigator, cancer survivorship transition programs, support groups and social workers.
Carteret Health Care’s breast program is led by Dr. Mindy Merritt who is certified by the American Board of Surgeons and is a member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons. She completed her Fellowship in Breast Cancer Surgery at the Levine Cancer Institute, Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
“Achieving this accreditation as a small, independent community hospital is a noteworthy accomplishment for the team that gives confidence to our patients,” Dr. Merritt stated. “I am proud to be part of a breast cancer team that is committed to providing the best care possible for patients.”
To achieve voluntary NAPBC accreditation, a breast center demonstrates compliance with the NAPBC standards that address a center’s leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education and quality improvement for patients. Breast centers seeking NAPBC accreditation undergo a site visit every three years.
“Our expert team at Carteret Health Care’s Cancer Center, which includes surgical, medical and radiation oncologists, as well as radiologists has raised the bar even higher for breast care in eastern Carolina,” Sherry King, cancer director, said. “Receiving accreditation is a testament to the patient centered care we aim to provide every day for every patient.”
As a NAPBC-accredited center, Carteret Health Care’s Cancer Center is committed to maintaining levels of excellence in the delivery of care for patients with breast disease. Patients will receive treatment from health care professionals from a variety of disciplines who are committed to working together to provide the best care available through their entire course of treatment.
Patients receiving care at a NAPBC-accredited center also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatment options, genetic counseling and patient-centered services, including psychosocial support, rehabilitation services and survivorship care.
The NAPBC provides the structure and resources to develop and operate a high-quality breast center and accredited program. Patients receiving care at this NAPBC-accredited center have access to:
Comprehensive care, including a full range of state-of-the-art services.
A multidisciplinary team approach to coordinate the best treatment options.
Information about ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options.
For more information about breast care at Carteret Health Care, contact Breast Cancer Nurse Navigator April Husenita, RN, BSN, CBCN, at 252-499-6741.
