Coastal Environmental Partnership to begin producing renewable natural gas at Tuscarora landfill

TUSCARORA — The agency that runs Carteret County’s regional landfill system recently entered into an amended memorandum of understanding to begin converting landfill gas into renewable natural gas.
In a news release, Bobby Darden, executive director of the Coastal Environmental Partnership, also known as the Coastal Regional Solid Waste Management Authority, said the memo of understanding is with Igenco, based in Richmond, Va. Ingenco has operated at the agency’s Tuscarora landfill since 2007 and is now pursuing development of a renewable natural gas, or RNG, facility at the same site.
“CRSWMA has a long history with Ingenco, and we are very excited about the potential for the Tuscarora Landfill gas to be used as RNG,” Mr. Darden said in the release. “The CRSWMA Board members understand the economic and environmental importance of fully utilizing our landfill gas as a renewable resource.
“In addition to maintaining landfill gas compliance, the conversion to RNG has the potential to provide significant financial impact to CRSWMA,” he added. “This will be one of the first landfill RNG facilities in North Carolina.”
Ingenco is the largest landfill gas-to-energy power generator in the mid-Atlantic, operating 16 facilities in four states, according to the release. Ingenco is also in the process of expanding its operations into the landfill gas to RNG market.
The existing Tuscarora landfill facility was one of the first in North Carolina. CRSWMA, created in 1992, serves Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties and has landfilled over 5 million tons of solid waste since its inception, according to the release.
“We are excited about the opportunities in the renewable natural gas market, and we are pleased to be expanding our renewable energy market presence with CRSWMA,” said Bob Badeer, executive director of Castleton Commodities International, which provides optimization and management services to Ingenco. “We’ve enjoyed a great partnership with CRSWMA for many years, and we look forward to working together on this project.”
According to the website of the Renewable Natural Gas Coalition, “RNG is a clean, affordable and reliable waste-derived fuel that can be used to power homes, businesses and even vehicles.”
RNG producers capture methane gas from landfills and other places and turn the greenhouse gas – said to be partly responsible for climate change – into RNG. They tout the environmental benefits of it, as it is considered a carbon-neutral fuel because it comes from organic sources that once absorbed carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
“As a storable, replenishable fuel that looks and acts like natural gas, RNG provides a practical, cost-efficient and reliable energy solution,” the website states. “Hundreds of farms, businesses and residents are already using it.”
According to the website of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EPA “encourages the recovery and beneficial use of biogas generated from organic municipal solid waste.”
However, not everyone agrees about RNG.
A 2020 report by EarthJustice and the Sierra Club concluded that, “The report finds that Fossil Gas Alternatives (FGAs), often referred to as ‘renewable’ natural gas, cannot fully or even substantially decarbonize the gas system. The limitations of FGAs are in stark contrast to statements by industry representatives who are increasingly under pressure to illustrate how existing and expanding gas infrastructure can be compatible with climate targets.”
A board of directors comprised of representatives from Carteret, Craven and Jones counties oversees CEP/CRSWMA.
