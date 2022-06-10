MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City christened a new police boat Thursday at 9 a.m. in a ceremony downtown at Big Rock Landing.
According to city spokesperson Alizé Proisy, the boat, its trailer and equipment were donated by the Big Rock Blue Marlin Foundation.
The boat is a 24-foot Bay Ryder by Kencraft Boats of Wilson.
“Goose Creek Marine was the dealership we got the boat from,” she said. “The electronics were installed by ECI in Morehead City. The graphics were done by Coastal Press.”
Ms. Proisy said the boat replaces a 21-foot 2006 Carolina Skiff and can work in the ocean and the sound. It started patrolling Friday morning and almost immediately made its first rescue assist, aiding a boater stuck in mud.
“This police boat is going to greatly enhance our ability to provide law enforcement service to the boating community.” Morehead City Police Chief David Kelly said.
“We will be able to conduct search and rescue operations, be able to support a dive team and have a presence in the water, especially during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the many other tournaments Morehead City hosts each year. We are now able to provide a safe environment for the boating public on our Morehead City Waters.
The total value of the boat including the trailer, motor and equipment is $85,000,
The chief said the city is very grateful for the donation from the Big Rock foundation.
