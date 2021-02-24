CEDAR POINT — Emergency officials are responding to a serious motor vehicle collision near Angie’s Lighthouse Café on Highway 58 in Cedar Point as of 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Motorists are advised traffic could be slow or stopped in the area as emergency crews work.
According to preliminary reports, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.
This is a developing report.
