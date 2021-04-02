Wreck on Highway 24 injures 3, 2 airlifted

BOGUE — A three-vehicle wreck early Friday afternoon on Highway 24 near White Oak Church of God injured three people, and two were flown out for treatment.
A third person was transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries.
It was a head-on collision, according to Chief Kevin Hunter of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, which responded to the wreck along with Broad and Gales Creek EMS and Emerald Isle EMS.
In addition, Chief Hunter said late Friday, a WCFD fire truck that responded to the collision was struck by another vehicle that pulled in front of it. The chief said the fire truck driver was not charged, but he isn’t sure if any charges were or will be filed against the driver of the vehicle that struck the truck. There were no injuries in that second wreck, Chief Hunter said.
The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating both incidents.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
